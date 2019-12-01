New Year Eve is just around the corner. So, are the glitzy parties and fancy events. Want to stand out from the crowd? We found 5 salons that will do the trick. Be it hair-care, skin-care or even nail-care, these places will go that extra mile to make you feel like royalty. Don the fashionable avatar and get that perfect look from these places. Read on.
Festive Makeover: Get NYE Party-Ready With These Salons In Pune
Tony & Guy
Does your hair need pampering? Want to style and colour your hair? The name that pops up in our head is undoubtedly Tony & Guy. With multiple outlets spread across Pune, it is a one-stop destination for all your beauty and hair-care needs. Want to be the centre of attraction at the New Year's Eve party? This salon will fulfil that desire of yours. Right from hairdressing, colouring, extensions to hair treatments, they do it all. Of course, it is slightly on the exorbitant side, but it is totally worth it.
Meshail Unisex Salon & Spa
While ice cream gives you the best sugar fix ever, did you know it’s also great to remove the dark suntan off your hands and feet? No? Enter, the ice-cream pedicure and manicure at Meshail Salon. We’re talking about the sensational and the most relaxing ice cream mani-pedi at Meshail in Shivajinagar. So, how does an ice cream treatment feel? For starters, your feet and hands will smell like a scoop of creamy chocolate gelato. No kidding! Available in strawberry, chocolate and lavender flavours, the ice cream here is actually fizzy bath bombs, shaped like real ice-cream scoops. We hear these ‘scoops’ come with the goodness of natural minerals, six different kinds of aroma oils, epsom salt and fragrances.
- Upwards: ₹ 1000
Nails & More
Nails & More in Koregaon Park provides you with a crazy number of nail art style and even crazier number of designs to chose from. If you still want more, you can always mix and match at their store. The more you want, the more you get. So, head out and explore a range of chrome, stone, 3D designs. They provide options of both gel polishing {INR 1000} and regular polishing {INR 500}. And if you wish to toast them the French style, just add INR 200 to your regular polish and INR 900 for the long-lasting gel polish. They are functional all days of the week.
H2O
Head straight to H2O, Hair to Order, for pampering your hair in a luxurious setting. Giving priority to trending fashion, H2O provides you with what suits you the best. If you crazy and like to take risks, try asking them to give your nail a makeover they wish to, based on your preferences obviously, and see the magic unveil. You can get a regular polish done within the range of INR 250 - INR 350 and gel polish at INR 600. To French it up, it will cost you INR 250 for regular and INR 800 for gel. They are open all days of the week.
The Nature Spa
A little sweet indulgence during the weekend never hurts. No, it isn't about a new dessert parlour that we discovered, rather a unique spa treatment that's giving our favourite cheesecake a whole new dimension. The 75-minute Turkish blueberry cheesecake full body massage at The Nature Spa at SB Road near JW Marriott has got our attention for all the good reasons. Need some TLC for the feet? How about The Nature Spa's 45-minute Virgin mojito treatment, priced at INR 1,699, with a sugar scrub, fresh mint, lime and essential oils.
Neutron Salon and Spa
Located in Aundh, Neutron salon is your one stop destination for all your grooming needs. This salon come make-up studio is great for those who want to experience luxury at affordable rates. Neutron offers amazing seaweed facials which is effective for sensitive and oily skin. Their main skills are hair cuts and makeup and a session of haircut includes wash and styling and costs about INR 499 for women and INR 350 for men.
