Festive Makeover: Get NYE Party-Ready With These Salons In Pune

Nails & More in Koregaon Park provides you with a crazy number of nail art style and even crazier number of designs to chose from. If you still want more, you can always mix and match at their store. The more you want, the more you get. So, head out and explore a range of chrome, stone, 3D designs. They provide options of both gel polishing {INR 1000} and regular polishing {INR 500}. And if you wish to toast them the French style, just add INR 200 to your regular polish and INR 900 for the long-lasting gel polish. They are functional all days of the week.

