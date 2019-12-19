best hangout places for college students

Hangout Plans? We've Found A Few Places For You To Chill With College Peeps
Hangout Plans? We've Found A Few Places For You To Chill With College Peeps

multiple locations
Peeps At Viman Nagar, Here's A List Of Food Joints Where You Can Grab A Bite When You're Broke & Hungry
Peeps At Viman Nagar, Here's A List Of Food Joints Where You Can Grab A Bite When You're Broke & Hungry

multiple locations
Chinese
South Indian
North Indian
Biryani
Students Of Wadia's, Check Out These Cool Hangout Places We Found Around Your College
Students Of Wadia's, Check Out These Cool Hangout Places We Found Around Your College

multiple locations
Sort Out Your Weekend Scenes By Bar Hopping At These Bars On Balewadi High Street!
Sort Out Your Weekend Scenes By Bar Hopping At These Bars On Balewadi High Street!

multiple locations
Happy Hours
Fast Food Restaurants
Anarse Samosewale
Fast Food Restaurants

Anarse Samosewale

This Age-Old Adda Is Every Punekar's Fave Spot For Piping Hot Samosas & Vada Pav
Sadashiv Peth
Fast Food Restaurants
