Love Adventure? This Resort Arranges Open Jeep Forest Safaries & Outdoor Activities

Nature lovers, there's a resort at Male in Mulshi and it is exclusively for those who love all things outdoorsy. Check into Serrano The Nature Resort and participate in adrenaline-pumping activities and fun games. Reaching the resort is pretty simple and if you travelling by a car, you will need an hour and a half only as it is situated just 40 km away from Pune.

They provide cozy sharing rooms with good food and hospitality. The resort is rustic looking and most of the structures are made of brick and stone. The activities they organise are held in the premises itself. The property has a muddy ground and is amidst thick forest.

Checking into this resort means signing up for fun-filled activities. From nature walks to open jeep jungle safaris, camping and other fun outdoorsy adventure sports and games, they organise it all. These activities will let you be in sync with nature and it's a perfect opportunity for you to get out of your comfort zone.

The resort is pet-friendly. You need not worry where to keep your pets while you go on a vacay and instead get them along. We hear they also organise special games and have fun activities for pets. Love camping? Snuggle with your pets in the outdoor tents in the camping expeditions that they organise.

What next? Dial them up to book your rooms and get ready to embark on a nature trail.