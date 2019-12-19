Taste The Authentic Flavours Of Maharashtra With Thalis From This Restaurant In Camp

Like spicy food? Taste the authentic flavours of Maharashtra and try the assal thalis of the state at Sharayu Restaurant on Dastur Road in Camp. When you say Maharashtrian cuisine, you can picture hot bhakri, pithla, mutton gravy, chicken sukka, biryani and much more. They have many varieties of thalis that you can choose from - chicken thali, mutton thali, anda thali, veg thali and pithla bhakri thali. The thalis start at INR 150 and go up to INR 390. If you are a big fan of fish, gear up to taste the ultimate fish fry. Bangda, pomfret, surmai to prawns, they make it the authentic Malvani style. For starters you can either choose between fish fry or mutton/chicken sukka. Vegetarians, do not feel left out. Their vangyacha kalvan is to die for and you can hog on different versions of misal pav too. The ambiance of the place is very traditional and dining here will actually remind you of authentic Maharashtrian home kitchens. Picture Credits: Official FB page of the restaurant