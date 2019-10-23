Short Secret Walk & Trek: A New Antidote To Your Adrenaline Rush Right In Heart Of Baner

There is a saying " A walk in nature walks the soul back home". There are times when you are sick of the daily job, travelling, work pressure and Punekar's I'm sure at times you don't feel like travelling out very far. So do want to wake up instead under the clear blue sky with cooling hills around you and with a beautiful view. Looking for some quick weekend retreat and relief from a hectic schedule, they why wait to Ditch the city and head to Baner hill, located right in the heart of Baner in Pune city. Baner hill is a hill that separates two suburbs of Pune, Pashan and Baner. There is a temple located in the northern foot of the hill. This place is perfect for a great morning trek. The place is a home for tree plantation drives that are driven by locals, top companies as a part of their CSR activity. Since several years, loads of tree plantation activities have taken place almost every weekend. Every weekend early morning, you can see people coming up and working in groups to make the place green and greener. This place is a small getaway for residents. Honestly never could imagine such a beautiful place right in the vicinity of Pune. During monsoon, this place is such a bliss. Sunset view from here is just mesmerizing.