If your go-to style is solid colours and simple shirts with basic pants - check out this look now. Apt for everyone, this look is fuss free and looks good on a variety of occasions.
Not So Basic: This Look Is Simple With Some Twists & We Love It
Contrast Lion Logo Solid Designer Shirt
Play it safe yet smart with this shirt - a solid colour and quality fabric made by this local brand, #selfmade called Lion Shirts. For the sake of a lil' experiment? The contrast Lion Logo. It's really affordable and looks good with just about anything.
Lace Tie-Up Detail Faux Leather Casual Shoes
If you want to keep it simple with footwear too - this pair of casual faux leather shoes is what you should opt for. They have a bit of a lace detail, which is gives it an edge. Aber & Q believes that every outfit needs a balance, and their collection reflects that thought.
