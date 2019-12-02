Stress No More: These Spas In Pune That Will Put You At Ease

The Nature Spa in itself is quite luxurious - soft beige tone on the walls, plush white furniture, the intoxicating aroma of scented candles and the soothing therapeutic music on the loop. Their exclusive treatments include the Hamam or the Turkish bath, the blueberry cheesecake and the chocolate fondue therapy. If you are a super busy person with really little time to spare for yourself, you can opt for their basic Thai-massage which starts at INR 999.

