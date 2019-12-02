Relax your muscles with a massage, make your hair shine with some good care and walk out feeling at peace. Have a spa day in Pune and feel rejuvenated.
Stress No More: These Spas In Pune That Will Put You At Ease
Orrganic Elemennt
You don’t just need to go Vegan with your food now, Orrganic Elemennt is known for its organic body polish and wraps. They have a treatment called vegan spa, which uses cold-pressed oils derived from almonds, olives and sesame, blended with sea salt or cane sugar, herbs and spices. You will definitely get the detox you’re looking for here. Their organic detox spa packages start at INR 3,000.
The Nature Spa
The Nature Spa in itself is quite luxurious - soft beige tone on the walls, plush white furniture, the intoxicating aroma of scented candles and the soothing therapeutic music on the loop. Their exclusive treatments include the Hamam or the Turkish bath, the blueberry cheesecake and the chocolate fondue therapy. If you are a super busy person with really little time to spare for yourself, you can opt for their basic Thai-massage which starts at INR 999.
Cologne Spa
Nestled at the end of leafy Lane 6, Cologne Spa and Salon has been operational since 2011. From full-body massages and a hot stone massage to body polish treatments, pedicures, foot reflexology, facial treatments, and hair spa – you can treat yourself to a proper spa day. If you’d rather not indulge alone, Cologne also offers couples’ spa treatments and packages for spa parties with your girlfriends.
Araya Spa
This spa promises you the perfect blend of spa indulgence, restorative therapies and supreme service at every level. Their massage therapies feature full-body aromatherapy massage, Swedish and Balinese massage. If you’ve got sore muscles, go for their deep-tissue massage, or their more luxurious, signature Araya massage. They also offer foot massages, foot reflexology, body scrubs, body polishing, and couples’ massage. Their packages start at INR 2299.
Heavenly Spa
Pune's only 24x7 signature spa is located in the Westin. Heavenly Spa boasts of a very serene yet posh ambience, where the intimate setting offers six treatments rooms including a couple spa suite and a Thai massage room. It uses the finest botanical ingredients in all the treatments - from body scrubs to body wraps, facials, massages, hand and foot therapy and a well-curated couple spa therapy. And here's the good news: Heavenly welcomes all patrons with a complimentary foot ritual irrespective of the service you choose.
