Need A Break From The City Life? Book Your Stay At The Ark Wellness Retreat

For most of us, the weekend means relaxation rather than roaming around in the crowd, and Ark Wellness Retreat is one such place where you will find that calmness. This place is advertised like a wellness retreat, but it's more like a staycation. The resort welcomes you with a herb garden, where most of their ingredients come from for the meals. They offer delicious home cooked meals, and the rates are inclusive of all meals. There are three categories of rooms - Garden room, Standard room, and Deluxe room. The Deluxe room offers more space and a view of the pond and the garden which are located behind the property. Please make sure that you carry mosquito repellent with you as there are a lot of mosquitoes here because of greenery. The best way to enjoy your stay is to spend the day with good books, delicious food, and tea. In the evening, you can sit on the deck next to a natural pond, gaze at the majestic mountains while enjoying your cup of tea and hot snacks or take a walk or go for cycling on their 1 km track and take a stroll in the herb garden.