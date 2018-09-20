From Masaba To Raw Mango: This Styling Studio Has Different Labels Every Month

Masaba, Manish Malhotra, Tarun Tahiliani, Taan Baan, Krishna Mehta- name any high-end designer brand and this tiny studio can curate the original pieces for you. As soon as we entered the studio, the framed photographs and newspaper articles about the studio welcomed us.

Popular among the creme-de-la-creme of Pune, this studio features a selective collection of a few designers for a month, before changing it for the next month. If you wish to own any particular brand, let them know and they shall arrange for its delivery.

We had the chance to check out the beautiful collection of festive satin-silk sarees by House of Masaba starting at INR 16000. The store also showcased a collection of pure cotton sarees, lehengas and blouses by designer Karishma Shahani. We absolutely loved the hand-crafted original khadi sarees and ready-made blouses by Taan Baan which started at INR 27,000.

Apart from this curation, they provide personal shopping as well as styling services to people. Want an outfit from your dream designer with bespoke jewellery? Choose one of their styling packages which charge a styling fee of 10% of the couture cost and sport a customised look for your big day.

The studio frequently holds pop-ups across the city that showcases works of different designers. We came to know that the upcoming exhibition will feature Tarun Tahiliani and Raw mango collection. Till now, the studio has curated beautiful designs from more than 200 known as well as lesser-known designers.

