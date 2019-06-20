Stock Up Your Jewellery Box With Accessories From This Store Starting At INR 10

From traditional to everyday use contemporary, Style Trends in Nana Peth has a wide range of jewellery for all kinds of occasions. The store’s USP is not just their prices but also their wide range that you can adorn head-to-toe. The brainchild of Priyanka Godbole, Style Trends has been catering the jewellery needs of Punekars for a long time. The store accepts orders from their physical store in Nana Peth as well as through their Facebook and Instagram pages. They source their beautiful collection from Mumbai, Kolkata and Jaipur. At this store you will find a number of jewellery in gold, silver and oxidised silver. They also have a number of options in floral jewellery. The store’s specialisation is in earrings and bangles. They also customise bangles. The store’s collection is however, restricted only to imitation jewellery. You will find a large variety in earrings. There are various types of chand balis, tops, jhumkas and other designs. The chand balis are perfect to pair up with kurtis, sarees or even salwar kameez. There are also some pretty jhumkas. You will also find a large variety to choose from, from their collection of studs and Indo-western earrings. The store also has a large collection of necklaces. We found a number of them in kundan, diamond, meenakari, pearls, gold and silver. They have neck pieces that will be perfect for any occasion. If you are a fan of owl pendants, this store has numerous options as well. There are also quite a few options in chokers and statement jewellery pieces starting at INR 50. The store also has an extensive collection of bracelets and cuffs. There are gold, diamond, pearl, silver, oxidised silver and many other varieties available. So whether you need bracelets to complete your traditional look or even to complete your western look, you'll find something here. Along with jewellery in metal, the store also have very few pieces in terracotta, but you'll mostly find earrings. They also have a selected options of watches.