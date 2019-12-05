Beach Bum: Shop For A Sunny Holiday Under INR 2K

We don't know about you, but wearing pants on hot summer day is a pain! Which is why a skirt is always a great alternative and what better than a sexy denim skirt? This Overlay patched denim skirt from Tarini's pop up by Freakins is the perfect summer essential. You can simply pair this skirt with a tank top or a fancy halter neck-depening on weather you want to dress up or stay casual. Priced at INR 1490, this skirt is meant to look good on any body type so get rid of those inhibitions and add this to your wardrobe!