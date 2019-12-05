If you're always too cold, you obviously want to escape to a warmer place. If your winter holiday involves a beach, sunny skies and clothes that'll keep you cool, we've got you. Thanks to Sakshi and Tarini's super inclusive pop-ups, I found 5 perfect outfits that will keep anyone comfortable and sweat-free during summer.
Beach Bum: Shop For A Sunny Holiday Under INR 2K
Fringe Hem Detail Overlay Patched Denim Skirt
We don't know about you, but wearing pants on hot summer day is a pain! Which is why a skirt is always a great alternative and what better than a sexy denim skirt? This Overlay patched denim skirt from Tarini's pop up by Freakins is the perfect summer essential. You can simply pair this skirt with a tank top or a fancy halter neck-depening on weather you want to dress up or stay casual. Priced at INR 1490, this skirt is meant to look good on any body type so get rid of those inhibitions and add this to your wardrobe!
Solid Butterfly Off-Shoulder Top
Who doesn't love an off-shoulder top right? They are always in! This bright maroon off shoulder top from Tarini's pop will be your perfect vacation outfit. You can team this solid butterfly off-shoulder top with either a pair of denim, skirt, shorts or palazzo's and you will still stand out in the crowd!.
Ruffle Hem Detail Bubble Printed Wrap Dress
Planning that yearly trip to Goa? We've found the perfect dress for all your beach vacation. This adorable printed wrap dress from Sakshi's pop-up by Happy April will surely get you into the vacation mode STAT. The ruffles and the bubble print add a touch of femininity and fun to the dress and I think this is a great steal.
Coral Ikat Overlay Culottes Jumpsuit
This bright culotte jumpsuit is yet another one of my favourites from Sakshi's pop up. This orange overlay culotte is designed by The August Co. keeping in mind all types of India body types which is why no matter if you fit into size XS or 3XL, you can rock this dress no matter what! Priced at INR 1599, this dress is made of ikat and comes with a cute black and white ikat belt too.
Contrast Solid Hem Detail Black Fit & Flare Dress
You always need to pack an outfit you could wear to dinner for a holiday too, right? This black midi dress from Tarini's pop is an elegant option. Designed by The August Co., this dress fits like a dream and the white border and flare gives the dress that extra touch of sophistication. This dress is made of poly cotton, which prevents your skin from getting rashes when it's hot out. This dress comes in sizes XS to 3XL, so don't worry about those curves.
