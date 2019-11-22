Tarini's & Sakshi's Pop-Up Is LIVE On LBB & We Can't Wait To Add To Cart

The wait's finally over! LBB's second round of Pop-Ups is NOW LIVE and we're giving you 100+ reasons to add to cart - in under INR 2000 🎉

Instagram's coolest fashion influencers, Tarini Manchanda and Sakshi Sindwani, collaborated with LBB to curate styles that flatter all sizes from 2 - 22.

Tarini is the founder of The Initial Studio and a total boss lady. She manages to run from one meeting to the next, have a stellar social life and be on top of her fashion game, all at once. She's petite and proud and has worked with us to co-create a collection fitted for girls who have shorter frames. If you relate to that and struggle finding clothes your size, you have to check out her collection now.



On the other end of the spectrum is Sakshi Sindwani - a killer digital content creator and hands down the only Instagram influencer you need to follow for fashion solutions. Sakshi's an overachiever - she was published on the cove of Harper's Bazaar and has walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week - all at the age of 24! She's comfortable and confident about her size, and doesn't shy away from experimenting with trends. If that's something that calls to you, you do not want to miss her curation on LBB!