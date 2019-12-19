You'll Love The Navratna Choker, Polki Sets & Handcrafted Bridal Jewellery Here

There is a home-grown bridal jewellery brand which is all about gem-studded pieces that you can rent. Started by popular city-based makeup and hairstyle expert Tejaswini, this jewellery line is elegant, regal and exquisite. From navratna choker to polki sets, Tejaswini - Jewellery has it all. Why spend so much money when you can simply rent? Since we don't tend to wear heavy jewellery on a daily basis, we suggest you dial them and check out the fabulous collection and rent the pieces instead. The prices for designer pieces start at INR 2,000. Imagine the money you will save while you flaunt the fancy designs. Polki jewellery, which is essentially pearl or mani (as called in Marathi) jewellery. From heavy traditional haars to necklace sets with earrings and nath, they have it all. We felt the designs are quite heavy and are perfect for a very traditional function. Other designer pieces include navratna chokers, which are heavily studded and will complement the heavy lehengas that you are wearing. Who doesn't like a perfectly fitting mang tika? Coming in different sizes, these tikas have beautiful stones studded on them. You can also rent kundan sets for sarees or navvaris. Same is the case with Mughal neckpieces, which are multi-layered and are similar to the ones Anushka Sharma wore for her wedding. The process to rent is simple. You can follow the brand on social media and check out the latest designs. WhatsApp them or simply give a call to book. Dazzle without burning a hole in your pocket and kill two birds with one stone. Picture Credits: Official FB