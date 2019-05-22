The Chinese Thali At The Urban Foundry Is Too Die For

Thalis have never been (nor will ever be) my first pick. Yet, The Foundry Thali has been a one-off a great experience. Desi Chinese presented Ultra Desi Style. Your glass of buttermilk is replaced by some Iced Tea. While the 'vatis' have a good mix of Fried Rice, Hakka Noodles, Chilly Chicken, Manchurian, and them gorgeous dumplings😍 Let the Raita and Achaar be bygones since some Videsi Kimchi awaits you at the Foundry. And yes, some chocolate mousse on the side. We aren't complaining at all! Why Do I Recommend This? The Limited Thali is a steal deal. It's loaded with variety, flavours and bang on in terms of portion sizes served. For some light eaters, even two could share!