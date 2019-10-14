Head To Diveagar, The Most Picturesque Beach On The Konkan Belt

Pune is blessed with many scenic sights around the mainland. You will find hills and beaches both in equal quantity. You know what that means right? Weekend Getaways for Punekars are always sorted. Located a five and a half hour drive away from Pune, on the Konkan Coast is Diveagar. It's about 159 kms away from Pune and the best way to get there is by road. There are no trains that you could take, but there are daily MSRTC busses from Swargate.

Diveagar Beach is an amalgamation of greenery and clear water with white sand shining in your eyes- the perfect representation of what the Konkan Coastline has to offer. A unique thing about the the beach is that it is not a flat surface beach, rather, the wavy shores of the Diveagar beach along with the strong tides from the Arabian sea make it an ideal setting for sea surfing. On the beach you will find local vendors selling snacks to fill you up when you feel famished after a good swim.

If you step out of the beach and want to explore the Diveagar area then you will find new experiences in every corner. Around the beach are six small villages. You can park your vehicles and stroll around the villages to see what simple living looks like. You can also grab some authentic Maharashtrian food at some local restaurants for less than INR 100. On the way to the beach you will also get to explore a few hills (ghats) that will surely make you excited about the trip.