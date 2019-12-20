Believe me this is a coziest cafe in Pune, surrounded by greenery, away from chaos along with comfortable sitting, melodious music, delicious food and fine staff. Located in the street near Hadapsar railway station makes it away from city life. Perfect for your next date. I feel so much relax here that I called it as our family restaurant and everytime when anyone comes up we never forget them to take Basho's for dinner.
Delish Food & Cozy Seating, Go Here With Your Bae!
