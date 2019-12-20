Delish Food & Cozy Seating, Go Here With Your Bae!

Casual Dining

Basho's

Mundhwa, Pune
Dharkari Colony, Off Mundhwa Road, Mundhwa, Pune

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Believe me this is a coziest cafe in Pune, surrounded by greenery, away from chaos along with comfortable sitting, melodious music, delicious food and fine staff. Located in the street near Hadapsar railway station makes it away from city life. Perfect for your next date. I feel so much relax here that I called it as our family restaurant and everytime when anyone comes up we never forget them to take Basho's for dinner.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Bae, Family, Big Group

