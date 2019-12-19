Check Into This Resort Surrounded By Greenery In Wai For A Peaceful Getaway

With all the hustling that we do everyday, a getaway is so important. It’s necessary to get away from all the noise and unwind once in a while. Staying in Pune has many perks and one of the major ones is that it’s surrounded by beautiful locations to visit. One such location is Wai. Located in the Satara district of Maharashtra, Wai is a temple town that is right next to the banks of River Krishna.

Spread across 2.5 acres of land, V Resorts Ananvan in Wai offers an unforgettable stay to explore not just Wai but the areas around as well. You can plan an impromptu road trip to this resort anytime as it only takes two hours to reach. From the resort, you can enjoy beautiful panoramic landscape of the Sahyadri mountain range and the river. Upon checking into the resort, you can choose from five staying options depending on your preference. These options include cottages, suites; apartments, marchand and red-brick cottages starting at INR 6,000 plus taxes. The property has a beautiful green patches that makes it easy to unwind and take all the fresh air in.

If you are looking for a laidback stay at the resort, you can plan a full day around all the activities available on the property. You can start your day with a walk by the river, enjoy a filling breakfast, take advantage of the greenery and read a book in the garden and end your day by the bonfire while enjoying some snacks and drinks. You can also go trekking or sight seeing if you are looking for an adventurous weekend.