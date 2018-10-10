Sling Your Style: These Vegan-Leather Bags Are Absolutely Chic

This World Handbag Day, Team LBB set out for a hunt for the perfect, stylish handbag. Guess what? we stumbled upon a hidden store where we found not just one but many handbags of different designs and colours. Trendy and classy do not even begin to explain these bags which were made of a leather substitute.

The store owner told us that they import the fabric which is a vegan substitute for leather, especially from Germany and China. We loved the varied designs these bags had. We found totes bags, unisex slings, satchels, office bags, laptop bags, shopping bags etc, starting at just INR 700. The place itself looked like a bag heaven where making a choice is very difficult.

If you think, the store only has stuff for ladies, you are absolutely wrong. Gentlemen, even you are spoilt for choice as the store has a superb collection of men's accessories which includes wallets, car holders, key-chains, belts, pens and everything fancy. Not to forget, the non-leather, classy shoes that come in several colours and patterns ranging between INR 1800-INR 3000.. What we loved the most was the sherwani/suit leather bag for men that carried up to three suits. Bid adieu to the animal hides and sport these shoes with formal as well as informal attires with elan.

They also have an online store where you can make purchases for their merchandise. It feels good to own classy items that do not damage the environment in any way. We also found an innovative diary with a power-bank. Gowma, will soon come up with many such unique and eco-friendly merchandise and gift boxes. Stay tuned.