Believe it or not, we are already stepping into 2020. No matter how your 2019 went, party toh banti hai boss. If you are among the type who prefer to have a quiet new year's eve with a bunch of people you care about, then my friend, these villas around Pune is where you can sort your NYE 2020 plans.
Planning A Getaway New Year’s Eve Party? Book These Villas Around Pune
Casa Del Palms - Nagaon
With a capacity of hosting over 16 guests at a time, Casa Del Palms in Nagaon is the perfect way to start your new year. The property has a swimming pool, a bar space, indoor and outdoor areas and there is no spot in the bungalow which is not accessible to the guests. They also have food packages and other deals with them. For more details, click here.
- Room Rent: ₹ 17250
Mrudugandh Villa
Even if Mrudugandh Villa is booked for 31st Night, they are still accepting bookings for the 1st of January. The villa is literally the best party place you can imagine. They charge around INR 6000 for six people and the food can cost over here around INR 250 only. Along with this, they also allow guests to BYOB. To know how to get to Mrudugandh, here’s where you can know.
Jaya Villas
Planning a party near Lonavala? Then without further adieu, book Jaya Villas. Located near Lagoona Hotel, this villa can also host more than 16 guests at a time. A single night over here can cost around INR 7000 which seems a very decent deal. And if you need more information, click here.
- Room Rent: ₹ 7000
Ankur Villa
If you are willing to spend your New Year’s Eve in the blissfully cold of Mahabaleshwar, then make sure you book your stay at Ankur Villa. The villa offers some splendid views from their gardens and even through some of the rooms. A night stay over here starts at INR 2,000 for a room. If you want to know more about the things you could do over here, click here.
Brook At Khanna’s
Chill besides a river, light a bonfire and sing your way into the new year with your squad at Brook At Khanna’s. Located in Village Vaijanath in Karjat, the villa offers one-of-a-kind experiences to their guests. They are also known for their dishes which are made using farm-fresh vegetables. Here’s how to can get to Brook at Khanna’s.
Comments (0)