kream Story Introduced Its New Dessert Menu & We Can't Keep Calm!

'The kream Story' is a small and cute outlet located in Nigdi. I visited this place on Weekend to try out their newly introduced menu. This place has been serving the best Ice-cream, Shakes, Waffles and fries in the area since years now. And now they have come up with their new and fresh menu. Believe me, this new menu is equally mind-blowing. 🔺Ambience - Kream story has outdoor as well as indoor sitting space. Indoors, you can opt to sit on the same floor or upper floor. The base-level has few high chairs whereas the upper level has a sofa and swings. I am love with the blue theme overall. They have cute little posters relating to shakes, ice-creams and waffles. 🔺Food - Now talking about their newly launched Menu. We tried below dishes. 🔸Cheese Bomb Burger - Just loved this burger. A bite and you could feel that cheesy delicious taste. The burger though looked soft but had an amazing crunch. 🔸Paneer Makhani Burger - This burger could be heaven for people who love eating spicy food. I was very impressed with the sauces in the burger. 🔸Italian Paneer Grill Sandwich - Nice Sandwich. Medium spicy with good veggie stuffing and topped with grated cheese. 🔸Veg Cheese Grilled Sandwich - This one is my all-time personal favourite. Loved the veggie stuffing and cheese all over it. -> Please Note, Burgers and Sandwiches are served with crispy, crunchy and hot peri-peri fries. Just too yummy. 🔸Veggie Pizza - This Pan pizza had a crunchy base. Topped with good vegetable toppings and cheese. This is surely a different pizza than what you get in other outlets. 🔸Black Charcoal Ice-cream - Charcoal Ice-cream! What they call it. This was the first time I had black ice-cream. Was too excited and loved the chocolate flavour in it. 🔸Nutella Cheesecake - I am a Nutella fan forever. And this cheesecake was a delight for me. The best and cute looking cheesecake I ever had. 🔸Sizzling Brownie - Kream story have their unique way of presenting this dish. You will surely love this different chocolate brownie. The brownie was so so amazing that I couldn't help drooling over it. 🔺Overall - Overall, I would surely recommend this place. With the blue pretty ambience, great presentation, amazing taste, and hardworking staff this place is a must-visit.