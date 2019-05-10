Want A Beach House Or A Place To Stay In Sri Lanka? Then Look No Further

Pandanus has a private hotel Beach. The view from the room is mind-blowing. The buffet is something unique and they also have a live counter. As for the dessert lovers, there is a separate corner only for desserts! The hospitality they give is excellent. For relaxation and chilling Pandanus Beach Resort & Spa is a perfect place to be.
₹3,000+
Family, Bae, Big Group
