We Bought 5 Shades Of Gorgeous Vegan Lipsticks & We Are Loving Them

Gorgeous nudes, eclectic purple, hot pink, fabulous rosé & elegant orange gold - these are some of the fabulous shades of lipsticks that we got, and we are loving them. What is so different, you ask? Well, not only they are 100% vegan but cost only INR 400. Suhavana body care is one homegrown brand that will take care of all your body-care needs sans the use of harmful substances. Made of natural fruit as well as cocoa butter, they are handmade and do not cause any problems on skin. If you are allergic to chemicals or harsh make-up products, you know where to look for natural substitutes. We love their soap collection as well which is super gentle on the body and moisturises well. Starting at INR 180, these products including scrubs, butter etc, contain rose water, multani mitti, and natural oils that soothe your skin and cleanses your body of all the dirt. You can buy these products at Suhavana By Barkha, a boutique on Dhole Patil road. You can also visit their social media pages or WhatsApp them for orders. They are also available in salons like Kutz on Boat-club road. This festive season, you can also check-out their hampers to gift your loved ones. We are waiting with a baited breathe for their manicure & pedicure bombs which they are going to launch soon. Not only it will be an instant solution to mani-pedi needs, but also be economical.