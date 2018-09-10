#LBBPicks: 5 Stunning Outfits For The Bride's Best Friend

Aarah

Koregaon Park, Pune
Gera Legend, Shop 1, North Main Road, Koregaon Park, Pune

Being one of the bridesmaids at your BFF's wedding is an honour in itself. The tricky part is styling perfect looks for every ceremony. At Aarah by Aarti Ahuja Mahtani, that problem is well-taken care of. This four-year-old label is nestled at Gera Legend on North Main Road, KP and features a collection that's quirky, fun and created for the modern-age woman. Aarti, as a designer is impressively versatile. The collection is not limited to any particular season instead there is a little of everything - pastels, vibrant hues, rich fabrics, delicate hand-embroidery, home decor and exquisite accessories. 

We asked Aarti to curate five looks for a bridesmaid for five different occasions - the haldi, the mehendi, the cocktail party, the wedding and the reception. Here are the wonders she created. Have a look. 

Haldi

Haldi is usually a morning event. So, think something light, and something clean that complements a sunny day. Arti picks out a gorgeous lemon yellow lehenga with intricate ruffle detailing on the sleeves and neck. The kardana hand-embroidery on the top is beautiful and flawless and the floral pattern gives it a fresh feel. The skirt, on the other hand, is breezy enough for you to easily dance in. Pair the lehenga with a pastel pink velvety clutch studded with elegant stones, and you're good to go. 

Pocket pinch: INR 23,800

Sangeet & Mehendi

Aarti recommends a brilliant gold-and-wine lehenga with a ruffled dupatta for the Mehendi. The key-hole back choli is made out of gold-textured raw silk with pretty zardosi, kundan, sequin and nakshi detailing; very luxurious yet not over-the-top. The bottom is made of silky soft organza and features frills all over for a pleasant wavy effect. Complement the outfit with kundan drop earrings and you are on your way to look phenomenal. 

Pocket pinch: INR 34,500

Cocktail Parties

Cocktail parties are one of those occasions where you can bring out the sexy in you. Aarti suggests a striking saree-gown in jade black. The gown fits like a glove and does absolute justice to a person's curves. The outfit has a flattering silhouette made of crepe and displays 3D flowers and rectangular embellishments, hand-embroidered to perfection. Go for minimal accessories, Aart recommends going for a flattering black-and-gold statement ring with the outfit. 

Pocket pinch: INR 29,500

Wedding

The winning outfit by Aarti for the big D-day is a gorgeous anarkali in pastel pink, paired up with a pre-draped georgette dupatta and handmade tassel belt. The piece is a classic - minimalist with wonderful embroidery of glass petals, zardosi, kardana and 3D flowers. Pair this with a gold embellished batua and watch heads turn at your BFF's wedding. 

Pocket pinch: INR 35,200

Reception

For the reception, Aarti recommends a midnight blue georgette gown featuring electric blue 3D flowers and a sheer back with potli buttons on it. Accessorize it with a diamond and silver bracelet for a sophisticated finish. 

Pocket pinch: INR 26,200

