LBBPicks: 5 Stunning Outfits For The Bride's Best Friend

Being one of the bridesmaids at your BFF's wedding is an honour in itself. The tricky part is styling perfect looks for every ceremony. At Aarah by Aarti Ahuja Mahtani, that problem is well-taken care of. This four-year-old label is nestled at Gera Legend on North Main Road, KP and features a collection that's quirky, fun and created for the modern-age woman. Aarti, as a designer is impressively versatile. The collection is not limited to any particular season instead there is a little of everything - pastels, vibrant hues, rich fabrics, delicate hand-embroidery, home decor and exquisite accessories.

We asked Aarti to curate five looks for a bridesmaid for five different occasions - the haldi, the mehendi, the cocktail party, the wedding and the reception. Here are the wonders she created. Have a look.