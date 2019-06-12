Make Your Weekends Productive With These Weekend Courses In The City

At Pixavince Creations, you get the chance to learn photography over a weekend course. If you’ve been planning to get back to your hobby of photography, or wish to take it up seriously as a career, this DSLR photography course comes highly recommended. Over 4 weekends, you will learn 8 modules that will teach you basics of photography, how to shoot at a studio or outdoors, how to process the images, and much more. This course fees will set you back INR 9000.