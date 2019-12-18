Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Bold Jewellery Under INR 249
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Brand
Abhika Creations
11
Artistree
1
Belsi's Jewelry
1
Berserk
3
Ferosh
5
Show More
Discount
10% and above
44
20% and above
33
30% and above
24
40% and above
9
50% and above
9
Price
₹0 to ₹499
42
₹500 to ₹999
21
Ratings
& Up
21
& Up
28
& Up
28
& Up
28
Colors
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER