Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Eid Special
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Brand
Abhika Creations
1
Artisan Juttis
3
Assortia
4
Belsi's Jewelry
1
Bling footwear
2
Show More
Discount
10% and above
31
20% and above
26
30% and above
22
40% and above
16
50% and above
12
Price
₹500 to ₹999
19
₹1000 to ₹1499
14
₹1500 to ₹1999
22
₹2000 and above
16
Ratings
& Up
24
& Up
30
& Up
30
& Up
30
Colors
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER