Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Embroidered Bags And Footwear
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Brand
Artklim
1
Assortia
1
Cippele
1
Dhaaga Handcrafts
1
EKAMPH
2
Show More
Discount
10% and above
10
20% and above
9
30% and above
9
40% and above
8
50% and above
6
Price
₹500 to ₹999
5
₹1000 to ₹1499
7
₹1500 to ₹1999
4
₹2000 and above
4
Ratings
& Up
7
& Up
7
& Up
7
& Up
7
Colors
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER