Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Plus Size Sale - Upto 70% Off
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Brand
Afamado
11
COCKTAIL HOUSE
3
Fabnest
14
Femella
18
FITOOR
1
Show More
Discount
10% and above
69
20% and above
60
30% and above
56
40% and above
25
50% and above
19
Price
₹0 to ₹499
7
₹500 to ₹999
37
₹1000 to ₹1499
28
₹1500 to ₹1999
12
₹2000 and above
7
Ratings
& Up
21
& Up
23
& Up
23
& Up
23
Colors
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER