Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Clothing Under 1299
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Brand
Besiva
33
Bohemian Dream
1
Bohobi
29
Breya
9
CraxyStore.com
1
Show More
Discount
10% and above
153
20% and above
140
30% and above
99
40% and above
88
50% and above
72
Price
₹0 to ₹499
20
₹500 to ₹999
122
₹1000 to ₹1499
62
₹1500 to ₹1999
3
Ratings
& Up
61
& Up
66
& Up
66
& Up
66
Colors
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER