Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Kurtas, Dresses & Sarees
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Brand
Abhishti
3
Chungi Store
8
Fabnest
1
Forsarees
4
Fusion Beats
1
Show More
Discount
10% and above
35
20% and above
33
30% and above
24
40% and above
17
50% and above
15
Price
₹500 to ₹999
8
₹1000 to ₹1499
21
₹1500 to ₹1999
12
₹2000 and above
9
Ratings
& Up
22
& Up
25
& Up
25
& Up
25
Colors
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER