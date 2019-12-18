Explore
TV
Shop
Categories
AFA47689-B295-49DB-A82C-6DE9FD379421
Profile
Bag
Quick Links
Categories
CHANGE CITY
Delhi-NCR
MY PROFILE
Your Orders
Your Saves
LBB Perks
QUICK LINKS
Track Order
Sell On LBB
Advertise On LBB
Careers
Terms
Contact Us
Exchange / Return Order
Carnibelle
Bye bye boring totes and stayed colours. Hello, Carnibelle, hello Aztec prints, and hello bright hues. Their bags come in geometric, Aztec meets tribal prints and mostly blue and yellow colours for now. We also love their matching wallets.
Sort By
Filters
clear all
Discount
10% and above
9
Price
₹1000 to ₹1499
4
₹2000 and above
8
Colors
Carnibelle's Products
sort
SORT
filter
FILTER