Monokrome New York Is an exquisite tribute to quintessential craftsmanship and sensibilities, with contemporary interpretations in material, design and artistry. It recites a global story of indigenous craft romancing modern designs with a dash of elegance. The name Monokrome New York reflects myriad tones of fashion, exclusivity and exceptional style of those young at heart. Monokrome New York offers an exceptional fusion of runway trends with subtle craftsmanship to celebrate fashion at its best. Every piece of Monokrome Newyork is an expression of fine individuality and an unmistakable street style staple.