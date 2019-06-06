Rent Gowns, Repurpose Old Sarees And Get Custom Outfits Done At This Boutique

While the boutique doesn't exactly stock up on Victorian-era gowns as their name suggests, it's the decor of the store that is actually vintage. Think floral curtains and wallpapers, and old school style couches. You can easily spend a couple of hours here browsing through their collection of ethnic wear options.

We spotted pre-stitched ready-to-wear sarees, banarasi silk lehengas paired with brocade blouses that have flared sleeves, and pretty designer gowns. What we liked best about their collection though, is the embroidery work on each outfit. You'll find teardrop back saree blouses with pearl embellishments, sarees with handcrafted kuchu stitched on to them and gowns with beautiful zari work done on them.

They'll also repurpose your old sarees, and customise outfits according to the design you have in mind. What's more, their ready-to-wear sarees, gowns and dresses can be rented on a 24-hour basis, starting from INR 2,500 upwards. Plus, if you're bored of browsing through stacks of ethnic wear, make sure to check out their (limited) collection of readymade Western wear options that includes dresses, gowns, tops and jumpsuits.