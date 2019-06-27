The New Millennial Lifestyle Choice Is A Lit Concept And Here’s Why

StayAbode, a Bangalore-based co-living space makes your home nothing less than absolutely awesome. Not exaggerating. StayAbode homes are designed for comfort and convenience with a big splash of luxury and chic-ness to it. Their beautiful home aesthetics flow seamlessly with bright hues and tones to awe-ing interior decor that you will fall in love with. Did we mention that they are fully furnished with plush interiors? Score!

These homes also come with housekeeping services, in-house maintenance experts and most importantly you have 24 hours security with high tech infrastructure for access control, round-the-clock CCTV cameras and security personnel on guard. Great thing is, your monthly rent is the only expense you will be paying. It will include electricity, water, housekeeping and WiFi. Woohooo! That’s what we call hassle-free servicing.

