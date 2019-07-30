A magical combination of beer & classic tales awaits your mighty presence at ShakesBierre! So, Bengaluru, Lo & Behold!

We all love some good ol’ beer, we all love the classic stories of Shakespeare. But, how do we combine the two? Is that even possible? Apparently, YES!

ShakesBierre Brewpub & Kitchen has launched its flagship concept of connecting the two loves - Shakespeare and beer. Excited much? It promises to be an out of the box experience, because, every corner has a story to tell. It caters to every one of you, who ahem….loves beer and some Shakespearean literature. Read on to know all about their lip-smacking menu!