F6D11B7C-1701-42FA-BFA7-8725E076EB19Promoted

A magical combination of beer & classic tales awaits your mighty presence at ShakesBierre! So, Bengaluru, Lo & Behold!

img-gallery-featured
Breweries

ShakesBierre

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Eva Mall, Level 5, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Shortcut

We all love some good ol’ beer, we all love the classic stories of Shakespeare. But, how do we combine the two? Is that even possible? Apparently, YES! 

ShakesBierre Brewpub & Kitchen has launched its flagship concept of connecting the two loves - Shakespeare and beer. Excited much? It promises to be an out of the box experience, because, every corner has a story to tell. It caters to every one of you, who ahem….loves beer and some Shakespearean literature. Read on to know all about their lip-smacking menu! 

Let's Fiesta!

Just like the literature maestro Shakespeare himself, ShakesBierre presents a vast variety of food from over 15 countries on the menu. That will be the perfect food for your soul! You will see a stunning mix of International street food and global gourmet cuisine at this Bard’s Hamlet! Picture a menu that offers yummy nibbles like Shrimp popcorn, Podi Idly and Millet Fritters to begin your sojourn.  If you are a pasta freak, you will adore their ‘make your own pasta’ options. Or explore the classics like Arepa with Grilled Prawns, Moroccan Lamb Shank Tagine or the Alam Kodi.  Also on offer is a good variety of hand stretched and wood smoked Pizzas and a choice of Burgers and Sandwiches to feast on.  Inviting you to binge on are their desserts that include a classic deconstructed brownie, the red wine poached pear and more savouries! You are bound to be spoilt for choice and in awe at the variety of this fiesta! 

Pamper thyself with sweet elixirs!

Well, this place has their own little herb garden where they grow garnishes and salad pickings! Apart from serving the finest beers that are named after some iconic characters like Romeo (order it for your girl already!) & Othello, there’s a drink in store, basis every mood.

 To put it casually, they’ve got some hundred variety of drinks on the menu. Each of them, unique and indulgent. Whether you're a beer connoisseur, a cocktail lover or adore mocktails, ShakesBierre will quench thy thirst!

Awesome, How’s The Ambience?

Imagine sipping the finest beer with your beau in a corner, in a set-up that transports you to another era! Their private Karaoke lounges are perfect for that once in a lifetime kind of party, sing along and groove with your friends in total privacy! Or choose the ‘special date’ package and dine on their sky deck with a city view and get pampered with personalized service! Totes romantic, isn’t it? That’s not all, it offers a multi-stellar view, that will take you right to the stars! You’ve got to visit it, to believe it. 

So, We're Saying...

This place is a must visit! Adding a sweetener to this already stunning brewery, is the Dineout experience. Book a table through Dineout and avail killer offers like: 330 ml complimentary beer per diner, unlimited craft beer at Rs 699/ AI and 10% off on the total bill. That’s not all, Dineout has many more amazing offers like these. 

Trust us, it couldn’t get any better! 

Breweries

ShakesBierre

Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Eva Mall, Level 5, Brigade Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default