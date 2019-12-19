A Contemporary Vibe New Pizzeria In Kalyan Nagar

Cafes

Rusty’s

Kalyan nagar, Bengaluru
4.2
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

323, Opp. Jal Vayu Vihar North Gate, CMR Road, HRBR Layout 3rd Block, Kalyan Nagar, Bengaluru

What Makes It Awesome?

A lot of new cafes and restaurants have been coming up in Kalyan Nagar and Rusty's is one of them. It has a very contemporary vibe to it. There is a garage below the cafe where bike servicing is done and a store for bike accessories. They have really good wood-fired pizzas. My favourite was the classic Margherita pizza with some refreshing Mojitos. Overall they’ve done a good job with the place and it’s pretty reasonable too.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

