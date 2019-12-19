A lot of new cafes and restaurants have been coming up in Kalyan Nagar and Rusty's is one of them. It has a very contemporary vibe to it. There is a garage below the cafe where bike servicing is done and a store for bike accessories. They have really good wood-fired pizzas. My favourite was the classic Margherita pizza with some refreshing Mojitos. Overall they’ve done a good job with the place and it’s pretty reasonable too.
A Contemporary Vibe New Pizzeria In Kalyan Nagar
