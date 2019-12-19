Bistro Bois: A Small Italian Restaurant With Awesome Wooden Interior

Bistro Bois is a small Italian restaurant who serves different Italian dishes like pasta, pizza, Nachos, Tacos, salads Zuppa, antipasti, and Desserts. They have a huge variety of dishes that u can try upon and the price is also decent. They also serve milkshakes, Mocktails, and few continental drinks. The ambience is entirely filled with a wooden interior as the name says "BOIS (French) - WOOD" and the place is also well lit. The hygiene is very good and the staffs are so friendly. Our steward Mr.Bhupesh had so much knowledge on the dishes and was kind. My friend and I ordered 1. Spinach and corn lasagne - this was so amazingly prepared, they had layered the spinach and corn on the sheets of lasagne and it typically looked like a burger. There were at least 4 layers of the spinach and corn on each of the lasagne sheet and on top they have poured the hot white sauce !!! And it was topped with mini tomatoes and a mint leaf and garlic bread !!! The white sauce was thick and well made and not watery! Price: 385/- Taste - 4.8/5 2. Exotic vegetable Risotto - This was the show stealer I would say !!! The arborio rice was so well cooked and rice had soaked up well. The vegetables were well cooked in white wine and the blending of the rice and the vegetables with the parmesan cheese was HEAVEN ... and when the hotdish is topped rich cream sauce, LOVE IS IN THE AIR!! The aroma of this dish is very strong and the taste will surely satisfy ur palate. Price : 370/- Taste : 5/5 3. Custard caramel - The Pudim was well made and the sweetness of the Pudim and the Carmel sauce had the right flavour and the perfect taste...the custard was well blended with the milk or creme and eggs and was so smooth and jellyish... NO NEED TO BITE IT JUST GLIDES INTO MY TUMMY !!! Price : 220/- Taste - 4.5/5 4. pan shots (Non-Alcoholic) - Well this was given complimentary for us and it comes in tiny tequila glass. It's a green color thick sweet liquid and served cold. When u have it u can feel the strong pan flavour and other flavours like jeera, dry fruits, etc. It is literally a liquid form of sweet beda and it's really an awesome way to end your supper !!