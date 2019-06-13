To get the feed for the Book Worm inside you, Book Fair is the place. Book Fair in Koramangala has a huge collection ranging from Old Indian classics like Train to Pakistan by Kushwant Singh to Enid Blyton, John Gresham's books. I really loved their Indian Classic collection hence spent more time there. They have some of their books at a 3 for 100 and each book for ₹100 too. The half-price sale here is a steal deal, you could return the books brought here for half the price and buy new books for the amount
Stock Up On Books You've Been Eying For The Longest Time From This Fair
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
UPI cash options can be introduced
How Much Did It Cost?
₹500 - ₹1,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
