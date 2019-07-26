Anyone And Everyone Can Learn To Code On Progate!

Progate provides lessons on coding that are best suited for absolute beginners who have little or no programming knowledge! Coming all the way from Japan to India, learn programming languages like HTML & CSS, Python, JavaScript, SQL, PHP, Ruby through interactive slides and not long, boring videos. Then, move on to doing some real coding right there on Progate while you are learning! The concept of learning programming through slides is unique and a first of a kind with a coding environment present within lessons. It is really quick and easy to learn on Progate! Simply sign up and access the first lesson of any programming language for free! You can then subscribe to the Progate Plus plan for access to the entire platform. If you are unsure of where to start, you can check out the 'courses' section and choose a 'course' according to your learning goal. You can subscribe to the Progate Plus plan only at INR 499 per month and get full access to up-to-date content on modern programming languages, a global student-developer community, workshops, meetups and so much more! Have we mentioned the kawaii mascot Ken the Ninja who guides you through your programming journey?