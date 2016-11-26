Pile on the appetisers, we suggest, and then opt for a single-dish main course. Pick from Khao Suey {which serves two and is in a D-I-Y format}, Lemongrass fried rice in chicken, vegetarian and prawn options {our favourite} or Thai curries with steamed rice. For sharing, Bekti in Greens and Garlic is a delicious choice. As is the Trio of Mushroom in Wine Ginger Sauce {didn’t think that was possible, did you?} and Lamb in Mahlak sauce {for the dose of greasy goodness}. Do also try the Mee and Nasi Goreng. They do it slightly differently, so it really is very different from a jazzed up fried rice or Chowmein as we’re accustomed to at most other places.