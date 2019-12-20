Vegetarians, Listen Up! Visit This Outlet For Their Banana Leaf Meal For INR 70!

Havyaka Mess is pure bliss for vegetarians. Located just opp. To Vinayaka hospital, Seetha circle, Little difficult to locate from the main road. Where around 20 people can dine in. Extremely tasty and healthy too. And never gets heavy on your pocket. We took 70 rupees limited meals and it was very satisfying and delight to our taste buds. Whenever I feel very hungry. I just come to this place to have my meal. And I also try their variety of delicious sweets. The staff is very humble. The hospitality and service is exceptional🤩🤩 Do visit and thank me later.