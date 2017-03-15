Learn The Exciting Art Of Canyoneering Or Climbing At This Adventure School In The City

The best part is, that if you’re interested, they’re interested in getting you from being a novice to practically swinging from one mountain face to the other, like Tarzan. OK, maybe that is a bit much, but they’ll start from the basic of tying safety knots for climbing, they’ll teach you the ropes {geddit?} of rappelling and when you’re good at that, expect to join their expeditions to put your new-found skills to the test. Then comes the canyoneering which is a trek that involves navigating creeks, streams, canyons by walking, climbing, swimming or abseiling. Basically, one way or the other, you get from one point to the other! Bring it on!