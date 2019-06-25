Listen Up Folks! Head Here For The Perfect Date With Nature

If your passion for nature is constricted by your broke pocket, stop worrying and start your bikes and head to Savanadurga for a healthy dose of nature! Considered to be one of the largest monolith hills in Asia, Savanadurga is located around 35-40 kms in the outskirts of Bangalore and is a delight for trekking enthusiasts. You can either trek independently or hire a local guide. Keep in mind to follow arrows if you're trekking on your own. Head over early and try completing the trek before the heat becomes unbearable. You can have breakfast at a tiny little joint near the entrance. Since the climb is a little tedious, carry lots of water. Avoid weekends if you don't want it to be crowded. You can also check in at the resorts near Manchanabele dam and indulge in water sports for some more adrenaline rush.