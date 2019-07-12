Drop By This Gift Shop In Koramangala To Stock Up On All Your Craft Supplies

Be thoughtful, like its name is a very well thought out place. Located in the bustling locality of Koramangala this place exuberates warmth and is a paradise for all art, paint and design lovers alike. Do you want to customize some journals, or mugs, or perhaps magnets or even linen? This place is the place to go to. Hansa the manager is always happy to help, and the designer Karuna is very accommodating. Whether you want your name engraved, some quirky design or perhaps Paul Fernandez's paintings of Bangalore on some merchandise, they have it all. Perhaps, you are looking for a stitch kit or stationary and art supplies? They have a room full of art and craft supplies and I am sure you will end up buying more things than you need once you enter this room. Or are you looking for some readily available gifting options? Look no further. These guys have some cute sling bags with Paul Fernandez paintings of Bangalore, magnets, coaster, journals, scented candles, jewellery, paintings, cards, planters, wooden decor and so much more; And most of these are all customizable. They also have a cute little cafe called Honor Cafe, that's cosy for a group of 4-6, and the cafe serves some homemade cookies and cakes. The unique thing about the cafe is that while prices of the items are mentioned along with side the items, you are free to pay what you think is fit. I hear people have been quite generous. At the cafe, they also have some interesting tea powder options to buy and also some classy cutlery. Last but definitely not least, they also host a series of art and creative workshops. They take up corporate and bulk orders, as well as create hampers for birthdays. I only wish I had discovered this place sooner.