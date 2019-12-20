South Indian For Breakfast? Head Over To CTR In Seshadripuram

Best dose in town for the most affordable prices. The dose here at this iconic place is served in different ways. They have options, right from masala dose to khali dose to Pulav and idli vada !! Their filter kaapi is a must-try !! The beautiful aroma of the coffee is a good Kickstarter to your day. Head to CTR, Seshadripuram for some of the best breakfast dishes and relish in the variety of options they have for a very affordable rate !! No doubt, one of the go-to places for some amazing breakfast on a cold Bengaluru morning.