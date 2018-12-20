Bring Home Nepalese Handcrafted Journals, Photo Frames And Lampshades From This Cutesy Brand

Lil Sherpa isn't your regular handmade stationery and home decor brand. Their journals, lamp shades, Buddha mandala calendars, photo frames, and dreamcatchers are all handmade and locally sourced all the way from Nepal. Hence the name, as the brother-sister duo of Yugam and Mohita (who are from Nepal), tell us. All the products except for the dreamcatchers are made using lokat paper, which is indigenous to Nepal and widely used there. Their journals are what you will dig whether you are a notebook hoarder or not. Available in three sizes ranging from pocket diaries to full-sized ones that you can use to jot down anything, you'll love the fact that these journals come with colourful covers with symbols that are very Nepalese. Think colourful patchworks, Buddha, elephants, and even dried leaves and flowers. It's a bit of Nepal! These journals also come in different designs in terms of their covers; you've elaborate ones which come with twines and buttons. The colourful photo frames and lampshades are our pick to add pops of cheer to your home. You'll love the fact that the lampshades come in different shapes and can be used with or without lights inside them. They also do make cute wall hangers. For placing orders, hit them up on Instagram or Facebook. They do gift hampers too!