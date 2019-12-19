Give Your Wardrobe An Update By Shopping At This Store In Basavangudi

Located in Basavangudi, next to Cafe Aira, BSensitive is home to some trendy apparel for men, women, and kids. A house converted into a store, BSensitive stocks up on apparel and accessories for all age groups. It is a family shopping store that caters to the different fashion taste(s) of everyone that walks in. If you love international fashion brands but the month end woes just don't let you splurge in them, walk into this store and shop to your heart's content without going broke.

During our visit to the store, we found some super cute rompers, tee shirts and shorts for kids. They have a separate section for toddlers with some adorable onesies and co-ord sets starting at INR 100. As you scroll through the racks of women's clothing, you'd find tops from Mango, Gap, Forever 21 at prices that are a steal. While looking at some women's wear, the writer fell in love with a Victorian lace dress which is perfect for a sun-downer or a Sunday brunch with the ladies. Find some leather jackets and blazers to make your outfit complete. Not just western outfits, they also stock up kurtas and pants to fill up your Indian wear collection.

Men! Choose from a wide range of shirts, tee-shirts, shorts, and pants that match with your fashion sense and budget. On a budget crunch but a date coming up? Head to BSensitive and look your best with some economical yet trendy fashion choices.

Apart from apparel, they also have some accessories for men, women, and kids. Spot some embellished handbags and box clutches, ideal for a party or wedding, helping you look like a total babe. The leather weekender bags are something that caught our attention as it is minimalistic and trendy. What steals the show is the prices they are sold at. The starting price at BSensitive is INR 100 onwards. Splurge on the best of brands without making your bank balance cry and look trendy after shopping from this place.