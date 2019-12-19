Bring Your Own Bag To This Store For Organic Produce, Food Talks, And Sustainability

In the green avenues of Jayanagar first block, you'll spot an old looking house with greenery spilling over, and a hidden wooden board saying " Buffalo Back". With a perpetually open door, an open area with plenty of space to chill, and a little self-cleaning pond, you'll discover that Buffalo Back is a grocery store, cafe, and activity space among other things.

The grocery store sources products from small-holding farmers and local groups in Karnataka (they have a small farm in Bannerghatta Road also) and sells organically grown, locally available vegetables, the store has large metal boxes holding rice (choose from brown, white, red, black or even bamboo rice, brought in from Kerala), types of millets, dals, flours, palm sugar and spices. Bring in your own containers and bags to take them home, and pay by weight. Find bottles of herbal body wash, packets of soap powder (made of reetha and shikakai), and even dishwash powder. Don’t forget to check out the cold pressed oils, honey and homemade ghee, and apple cider vinegar.

The cafe serves fresh food everyday, with produce from the farms. Find salads, Indian meals, tea, coffee, and crunchy chips with dip. All organic, of course. If you're not here to eat, you can always chat with the folks around, and even volunteer at the place in whatever capacity you can. They often conduct workshops (largely related to organic food), talks, and interactive sessions that focus on the good produce we get from our planet.