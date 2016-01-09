Buy One-of-a-Kind Merch from World Art Community

Want a particular item modified to your taste? Ask away. The website connects you directly with the sellers, so you can discuss all the nitty-gritty beforehand and make sure you’re paying for exactly what you want.

In case you’re a little apprehensive about transferring large amounts of money to new sellers, WAC has your back; they keep your dough safe with them until you receive your order and are satisfied with it.

Where: Shop online here.

Price: Starting at INR 80 for a handmade bookmark, going up to INR 3 lakhs for a painting

Find them on Facebook here.