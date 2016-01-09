Buy One-of-a-Kind Merch from World Art Community

Beyond off-the-shelf regular products, World Art Community is a space where you’ll find over 50,000 items—from over 1,000 designers—from all corners of the country.
Arty facts
Think all the exhibitions you’d attend through the year, merged into one big online mela. WAC is a completely curated platform {there’s lots of NID and NIFT alumni filtering out the not-so-great designs} where you can score one-of-a-kind designer items including apparel, furniture, accessories, paintings, sculptures, photographs and lots of fun stuff for your home {coasters, trays, wall clocks and garden decor}. #LBBTip: Keep an eye out for the quirky Safa Stool by Design Clinic, travel bags by Muffa and the caricature artists.
Be bespoke
Want a particular item modified to your taste? Ask away. The website connects you directly with the sellers, so you can discuss all the nitty-gritty beforehand and make sure you’re paying for exactly what you want.
In case you’re a little apprehensive about transferring large amounts of money to new sellers, WAC has your back; they keep your dough safe with them until you receive your order and are satisfied with it.
Price: Starting at INR 80 for a handmade bookmark, going up to INR 3 lakhs for a painting
