Pink Feather has a huge collection of cute and quirky handmade bread-craft products. They are eco-friendly and non-perishable. From fridge magnets, key chains, spoons, nameplates, photo frames to bookmarks and many more. These products are unique, reasonably priced and value for money. Their collection comprises of Minions, Superheros, Pokemon, Spongebob, Angry Birds and a whole lot of other things.
Buy Quirky Handmade Bread-Craft Products At Reasonable Prices!
Great For
What Makes It Awesome
What's My Pro Tip?
You can also customise these products as per your preferences. They also undertake bulk orders.
Anything Else?
Do check their Facebook and Instagram page. They usually exhibit at the Sunday Soul Sante. These eye-catching products are ideal for gifting.
Comments (0)